Release notes, Patch #5.1

First we would like to thank you all for the feedback and support! This patch fixes some critical bugs.

fixed missing wall in Gangland

fixed Gangland not resetting on New Game

fixed New Game warning not showing on accidental clicks

If you encounter bugs or other oddities, please report it on the game's discussion forum here in Steam or in our Discord.

Thank you for your support & keep on punching!