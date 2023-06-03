Simplification of the item pose system

The players pointed out to me that the pose system was complicated to handle, so it was separated into two modes, basic and full mode (by pressing for more than a second to activate it)

(CHANGES IN 0.1.5)

New - Item pose menu has been separated into simple or full

New - Full item pose menu opens when key is pressed for more than 1 second

New - In both item pose menus: Right-clicking exits pose mode

New - Simple pose menu uses item rotation with mouse wheel

New - In single pose menu, placing last item in hand exits pose mode

Balance - In item pose menus: placement is set to ''COPY'' rather than ''RANDOM''

Delete - In the full menu: keys ''1'' and ''2'' as well as the old obsolete 9 pose modes have been removed

Translations - LangMenus : ''Days skipped per day'', ''day'', ''Day speed''

Translations - LangMenus : correction of Russian translations

Translations - LangInterfaces : ''Item pose menu'', ''Pressing longer opens the full menu''

Translations - LangInterfaces : correction of Russian translations

Translations - LangGlobal : correction of Russian translations

Translations - LangItems : correction of Russian translations

Translations - LangDifficulte : correction of Russian translations

Translations - LangOptionsControles : correction of Russian translations