Simplification of the item pose system

The players pointed out to me that the pose system was complicated to handle, so it was separated into two modes, basic and full mode (by pressing for more than a second to activate it)
(CHANGES IN 0.1.5)
New - Item pose menu has been separated into simple or full
New - Full item pose menu opens when key is pressed for more than 1 second
New - In both item pose menus: Right-clicking exits pose mode
New - Simple pose menu uses item rotation with mouse wheel
New - In single pose menu, placing last item in hand exits pose mode
Balance - In item pose menus: placement is set to ''COPY'' rather than ''RANDOM''
Delete - In the full menu: keys ''1'' and ''2'' as well as the old obsolete 9 pose modes have been removed
Translations - LangMenus : ''Days skipped per day'', ''day'', ''Day speed''
Translations - LangMenus : correction of Russian translations
Translations - LangInterfaces : ''Item pose menu'', ''Pressing longer opens the full menu''
Translations - LangInterfaces : correction of Russian translations
Translations - LangGlobal : correction of Russian translations
Translations - LangItems : correction of Russian translations
Translations - LangDifficulte : correction of Russian translations
Translations - LangOptionsControles : correction of Russian translations
Changed files in this update