Untrusted - v1.173 - Changelog
New Features
- EXPERIMENTAL: It is now possible to add ChatGPT powered bots to the lobby.
The Lobby Creator can use the command "/setbots X" where X is the number of bots to add to the lobby.
-> Please note this feature is experimental and IT MAY BE UNAVAILABLE AT TIMES even for LONG periods (days, weeks) based on development needs <-
There is currently a limit for 1 bot per lobby at this time.
Bots right now only spawn as NETSEC.
DO NOT EXPECT A FLAWLESS EXPERIENCE (especially as time goes on and people learn to meta-game the bot).
The bot currently spawn only as NETSEC. It
Humans are better to play with and I suggest using the bots only to fill up a minimum sized lobby (and it may be so in the future).
There are certainly some tells and it will be improved overtime.
Please report in #feedback how badly it performs, especially if you find tells / ways to metagame/manipulate the bot in a way that can be considered unfair.
Client-side Changes
- Experimental WebGL improvements
- Miscellaneous minor bugfixes/improvements
Server-side Changes
- Fixed a wrong "unable due to dos" message when a rollback prevented the ddos.
- Miscellaneous minor bugfixes/improvements
Changed files in this update