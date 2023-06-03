 Skip to content

Untrusted update for 3 June 2023

Untrusted - v1.173 - Changelog

New Features

  • EXPERIMENTAL: It is now possible to add ChatGPT powered bots to the lobby.
    The Lobby Creator can use the command "/setbots X" where X is the number of bots to add to the lobby.
    -> Please note this feature is experimental and IT MAY BE UNAVAILABLE AT TIMES even for LONG periods (days, weeks) based on development needs <-
    There is currently a limit for 1 bot per lobby at this time.
    Bots right now only spawn as NETSEC.
    DO NOT EXPECT A FLAWLESS EXPERIENCE (especially as time goes on and people learn to meta-game the bot).
    The bot currently spawn only as NETSEC. It
    Humans are better to play with and I suggest using the bots only to fill up a minimum sized lobby (and it may be so in the future).
    There are certainly some tells and it will be improved overtime.
    Please report in #feedback how badly it performs, especially if you find tells / ways to metagame/manipulate the bot in a way that can be considered unfair.

Client-side Changes

  • Experimental WebGL improvements
  • Miscellaneous minor bugfixes/improvements

Server-side Changes

  • Fixed a wrong "unable due to dos" message when a rollback prevented the ddos.
  • Miscellaneous minor bugfixes/improvements

Changed files in this update

