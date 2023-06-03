Linux version released!!!

Hi everyone,

after some works, Clarent Saga: Chronicles is now available on Linux!

This should make the game fit for Steam deck user!

Beware some of the plugins/features didn't make the cut:

Window help description mask the second character windows status,

battle effect such as dodge motion blur or healing afterglow are removed,

sometime animation are displayed after damage and death.

I have playtested it (on Ubuntu) and it is perfectly playable with minimum bugs and lag.

Still the windows version is the best one so use it if you can.

Thank you for your support,

David Nguyen.

ps: I may make an android version and put it in the google play store too!

Next games of the Clarent Saga are on the making! Due to personal reason,

Clarent Saga: 8-bit RPG is currently on hold. I have hired someone to make Clarent Saga: Mana

(an Action RPG). I hope this one don't need revision/edit so I can put it on Steam

directly!