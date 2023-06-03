Syphilisation v0.53 - Quests and AI Update

This update has a lot of AI work in it. Now that the systems of the past few sprints are in the game, the game is a little harder. There are just more balls to keep in the air at any given time. I like that the game keeps you this busy now, so I decided to improve the AI to make the game a little easier. Given the cooperative nature of Syphilisation, AI improvements can do a lot to make the game easier and it also just feels good to have the other players do some of the work themselves instead of just waiting for you to do everything.

Now, they contribute a lot more to the report than they used to, so it's a lot easier to end up with a decent final score. I still have to do more to get them to take over roles in the group. They don't develop anywhere near as much as they should.

Additionally, I revamped campaigns a bit so now the camps that oppose you have their units teleport to them. This was meant to make the campaigns more challenging, but those units don't do enough currently to protect objectives. I'm going to try to add some defensive thinking to them and we'll see how that plays.

I also updated the quest system to be less rigid. Now, the game asks you to complete objectives and gives you some leeway in how exactly you choose to do so rather than asking you to complete specific techs or actions. Try it out and tell me if you prefer this or the old system.

Finally, I updated the responsibility mechanic so now camps that produce too much or too little for the era are semi-autonomous. This makes the late game much smoother as you no longer have to manage a bunch of camps that produce meaningless amounts of currency.

As always, try it out and tell me what you think about the changes or the game in general. My next sprint is going to be more AI work and consolidation, so this is a great time to get things that bother you fixed.