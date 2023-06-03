June Update and Patch 1.12.5

Greetings Golfers! Welcome to another monthly update.

Firstly I'm happy to say version 1.12.5 is now available, which fixes a few specific bugs:

Fixed reading user directories with unicode characters

Fixed showing stroke indicator when switching back from drone camera

Fixed bug in driving range menu which could get stuck in a restart loop

Fixed CPU players from being able to block achievements being awarded on rare occasions

Hopefully this finalises a month of polish to the 1.12 update, which has not only fixed bugs but updated the Workshop tools with avatar support, so that you can now add your own player models to the game:

Patches this month also added monthly leaderboards to the main courses. May's leaderboards have wrapped up (with one very clear champion, you know who you are 😉) and June's leaderboards are now active. The next game update will bring with it the Hall Of Fame, which will be available in the clubhouse where players will be able to browse all the online leaderboards, as well as any personal stats for each of their created profiles.

This is because the 1.12.5 patch also adds stat logging for each created player profile, including CPU players, which are independent from the global Steam stats. These stats are entirely offline, and not available to the public, although they will be synchronised via the Steam cloud, along with the relevant profile. Currently the stats include logging of score cards for each round, which will provide a history of player performance (including timestamps), which is useful for analysing personal progression. The stats also log personal bests for each individual hole, including longest drives, longest putts and whether or not the putting assist was used to create that record.

While these stats are not currently available to view in-game (until the release of the Hall Of Fame) they are stored in the standard SQLite format - so any technically minded people out there are free to write their own viewers/web front ends or use their favourite database program to track their stats. If you are interested in this and want more information feel free to leave a message in the discussions, or hop into the Steam Chat group and say hello 😁

Looking Forward

Aside from the Hall Of Fame the next update is going to be centred on adding new game modes, particularly shorter challenge modes for 2+ players. As this is going to take some time to implement, smaller updates for 1.13 will be released on the beta channel as they become available. This means that, if you're interested in seeing what's upcoming or would like to also offer feedback, that'll be the place to look. This also means that 1.12 will be the current version for the foreseeable future - which is why I've dedicated the last month to getting it as polished as possible. If you have any feature suggestions for something you like to see added or updated, now is a good time to share them either over in the discussions, or in the Steam group chat.

Finally...

I'm also happy to say that the small, friendly community building up around Super Video Golf has been active this last month. Spanish site La Mazmorra Abandon, which is dedicated to all things DOS and retro, hosted a golf tournament that featured Super Video Golf! Lucky winners were awarded their own copy, and I thank Guardian_Misterioso for their support 😁

That's it for now - thanks as always to all the lovely people who have commented, supported and provided feedback on the game. It's been a pleasure to meet so many nice new people 😁 See you next time!