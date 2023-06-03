 Skip to content

多炮塔神教 Playtest update for 3 June 2023

Test Version2.92

Build 11386324

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Implemented English localization system
Various optimizations, including possible reverse optimization.
Reduced game difficulty by approximately 30%.

