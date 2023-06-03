Update V 0.5.06

Hello everyone! Meet another update:
- Fixed a bug with merchants.
- Improved the logic of the behavior of bots
- Fixed bug with the "P" key. In settings, added the ability to assign a key to open settings, and the key "P" is now available for reassignment.
- Fixed the bug with recoil of the weapon.
- Added a new widget that shows detailed information about all key points on the map. It is available in computer, on the key F3, as well as in the terminal of each point.
- Weapons of bots became more diverse. Now, bots use almost all kinds of weapons that are available in the game.
- Reworked the system of fuel consumption in cars. Each car now has its own consumption, both in normal mode, as well as in boost mode on the Shift key.
- Improved some of the GUI
- Added new wolf sounds.
- Sights in inventory now can be dragged directly to the weapon to apply them.
- Corrected a bug where money in inventory was crossing the armor scales.
- Upgrading an object in single player mode now goes without delay.
- Fixed glass materials on the sights and vehicles.
- Increased amount of loot in the factory.
- Added PSO sight to destructible crates for VAL.
- Fixed a number of bugs indicated by the Discord community.
Good luck in the game!
Respectfully, Street's Game.
Changed files in this update