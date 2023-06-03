Balancing Changes

Making power more empowering:

Using power efficiently has always been unnecessarily tedious and not very rewarding.

So I've decided to make power much easier to use. As long as you have power the drone now automatically goes twice as fast and uses up the power.

No more use_item(Items.Power)

Companions are now never more than 3 moves away from a plant because otherwise some companion planting methods get punished for expanding the farm.

To move the focus of the game away from carrots speed upgrades now cost power instead of gold and carrots after 12 upgrades.

Water tanks now cost wood instead of carrots.

Sunflower upgrades now cost gold instead of power.

"Auto_Unlock", "Reset" and "Leaderboard" now come after "Cost_Lists" in the research tree.

"Multi_Trade" now costs 300 carrots instead of 5k gold and is an optional unlock.

"Reset" now costs an extra 10k gold.

Finishing a leaderboard run now no longer requires reloading the whole game.

The gold item model is now a treasure chest.

Direction keywords now remain unlocked after a reset.

Because the times on the leaderboard no longer reflect the state of the game the leaderboard has been reset.