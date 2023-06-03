Patch 1.0.3 is shaping the game!

Share · View all patches · Build 11386128 · Last edited 3 June 2023 – 09:26:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

We would like to thank you all for making this game better for current and new players! ːtinyideaː

We are excited to hear what you think about the game, so don't forget to leave a review! ːtinyloveː

This is what patch 1.0.3 brings to the game:

Improvements ːtinyloveː

Improved margin of completion of shapes

Minor UI elements improvements (Some icons with transparency were not very clear)

Improved "Low" Quality profile performance in some levels.

"How to play" hints will now appear when "Loading..." scene is being displayed.

Rotating arrows will be displayed over the "Level Selection" menu interface to indicate rotation is available to select a level. Once rotation is detected, it will be hidden to reduce visual contamination.

Little sparkles will appear over interactable menu objects in your room.

Minor SFX volume balance on shape completition.

Contribution of new supported language localization by community: "Català" thanks to <Projecte 'Ce Trencada'>

Bug fixes ːtinycoffeeː

When set "Windowed" display mode and exiting, the game resolution did not change properly.

In some cases, FPS settings were not applied correctly.

Not applying last saved audio volume when opening the game.

We hope this patch can improve your overall experience!

Thanks for shaping this game! ːtinyloveː

Sincerely

Hyper Three Studio team