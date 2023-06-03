 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Furry Shades of Gay update for 3 June 2023

Minor update

Share · View all patches · Build 11386122 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the issue with some Match3 challenged not loading properly.
Fixed sound positioning for Match3 sfx

Changed files in this update

Love Stories: Furry Shades of Gay Content Depot 1399931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link