Feature Friday - June 2, 2023

204.82

Non-player creatures now occasionally pet nearby pettable creatures.

Eating a plant or fungi-based meal at an oven as a carnivore no longer provides satiation and may make you ill.

Photosynthetic Skin now gives a small bonus to DV when occupying the same tile as foliage.

We made some cosmetic changes to jungle trees. To reduce confusion around which tree blocked movement -- tanglewood tree or shimscale mangrove tree -- we replaced the tanglewood tree with a new tree, ziv bough, and gave shimscale mangrove tree (the movement blocking one) both mangrove/tanglewood tile variants.

Added another new tree: star palm.

Witchwood trees now have a tile variant.

Dogthorn and swarmshade trees now use their tile variants.

Tweaked the tree population in the jungle and jungle-like regions.

Added new descriptions for shimscale mangrove tree, swarmshade tree, star palm, and ziv bough.

Containers of pure water that are also quest items are no longer excluded from NPC inventories in trade.

Clicking on an object to walk toward it now continues to walk toward the object if it moves rather than the location it was in when clicked.

Legendary chefs no longer occasionally spawn without an oven.

Village ovens may spawn surrounded by liquid but no longer spawn immersed and unusable.

Village ovens no longer spawn in hallways.

Village ovens are no longer removed by random rivers passing through them.

Pathfinding now avoids visible sprouting orbs.

In the modern UI, characters with Nerve Poppy now have their HP bar move when they change HP statuses.

Save file cleanup no longer deletes any folder starting with a period.

Improved some failure messaging for Flaming Ray and Freezing Ray.

Improved the determination of whether a creature is in combat for the purposes of Narcolepsy.

Tweaked some descriptions on the worldmap.

Fixed a bug that caused creatures to fall in love with objects that weren't real.

Fixed a bug that caused soup sludges to only equip a single pseudopod.

Fixed a bug that assigned extra titles to some creatures.

Fixed a bug that caused game crashes in some exotic combinations of creatures being stuck and engulfed.

Fixed a bug that caused some named items to be called weird artifacts in their descriptions.

Fixed a bug that made Flaming Ray and Freezing Ray unusable when granted by cooking effects.

Fixed a bug that caused burrowing claws granted by skulk injectors to not generate their natural claw weapons.