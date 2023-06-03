 Skip to content

Caves of Qud update for 3 June 2023

Feature Friday - June 2, 2023

204.82

  • Non-player creatures now occasionally pet nearby pettable creatures.

  • Eating a plant or fungi-based meal at an oven as a carnivore no longer provides satiation and may make you ill.

  • Photosynthetic Skin now gives a small bonus to DV when occupying the same tile as foliage.

  • We made some cosmetic changes to jungle trees.

    • To reduce confusion around which tree blocked movement -- tanglewood tree or shimscale mangrove tree -- we replaced the tanglewood tree with a new tree, ziv bough, and gave shimscale mangrove tree (the movement blocking one) both mangrove/tanglewood tile variants.
    • Added another new tree: star palm.
    • Witchwood trees now have a tile variant.
    • Dogthorn and swarmshade trees now use their tile variants.
    • Tweaked the tree population in the jungle and jungle-like regions.
    • Added new descriptions for shimscale mangrove tree, swarmshade tree, star palm, and ziv bough.

  • Containers of pure water that are also quest items are no longer excluded from NPC inventories in trade.

  • Clicking on an object to walk toward it now continues to walk toward the object if it moves rather than the location it was in when clicked.

  • Legendary chefs no longer occasionally spawn without an oven.

  • Village ovens may spawn surrounded by liquid but no longer spawn immersed and unusable.

  • Village ovens no longer spawn in hallways.

  • Village ovens are no longer removed by random rivers passing through them.

  • Pathfinding now avoids visible sprouting orbs.

  • In the modern UI, characters with Nerve Poppy now have their HP bar move when they change HP statuses.

  • Save file cleanup no longer deletes any folder starting with a period.

  • Improved some failure messaging for Flaming Ray and Freezing Ray.

  • Improved the determination of whether a creature is in combat for the purposes of Narcolepsy.

  • Tweaked some descriptions on the worldmap.

  • Fixed a bug that caused creatures to fall in love with objects that weren't real.

  • Fixed a bug that caused soup sludges to only equip a single pseudopod.

  • Fixed a bug that assigned extra titles to some creatures.

  • Fixed a bug that caused game crashes in some exotic combinations of creatures being stuck and engulfed.

  • Fixed a bug that caused some named items to be called weird artifacts in their descriptions.

  • Fixed a bug that made Flaming Ray and Freezing Ray unusable when granted by cooking effects.

  • Fixed a bug that caused burrowing claws granted by skulk injectors to not generate their natural claw weapons.

  • Fixed various bugs involving messages not being generated, or sight being lost on targets, because a creature you're fighting is across a zone boundary.

