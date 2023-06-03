PrprLive 2.0.7.32

[Update]

1、Internal Face Taracker Replacement

[Offline]

1、DLC - GameAnimoji

2、Linkage

3、DLC - PrprNode

If you need to use the above functions, you can enter the test code "iloveprprlive" in [Properties - Beta] to switch to the test branch

[Fix]

Fixed some bugs

[Notice]

1.This update will clear your historical config

2. You need to comply with the bilibili User Agreement and the bilibili Privacy Policy when you log in with your bilibili account to use the corresponding functions

If you have more questions, you can join the official QQ group for help

A group: 798984517 (full)

B group: 1124816665