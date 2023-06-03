 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

与我签订契约，成为救世勇者吧！ update for 3 June 2023

Update Log # 39- v0.8.20

Share · View all patches · Build 11385884 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The main additions in this update include the Adventure Settlement Window and other UI updates.

Global Adjustments:
  • Added adventure settlement window
UI Resource Updates:
  • Updated Catalog UI
  • Updated Card, Artifact, Equipment, and Item Catalog Window UI
  • Updated Deck Window UI
  • Updated map resources for Region 2 and 3
  • Optimized Forging Interface Adjustments
  • Updated Initial Equipment Selection Window UI
  • Updated Item Box Resources
  • Updated General Window Item Bar UI
  • Updated World Line Selection Window UI
  • Updated Artifact Embryo Window UI
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed issue where items and artifacts couldn't be purchased in the store

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1831291 Depot 1831291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link