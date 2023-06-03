Update Log # 39- v0.8.20

The main additions in this update include the Adventure Settlement Window and other UI updates.
Global Adjustments:
- Added adventure settlement window
UI Resource Updates:
- Updated Catalog UI
- Updated Card, Artifact, Equipment, and Item Catalog Window UI
- Updated Deck Window UI
- Updated map resources for Region 2 and 3
- Optimized Forging Interface Adjustments
- Updated Initial Equipment Selection Window UI
- Updated Item Box Resources
- Updated General Window Item Bar UI
- Updated World Line Selection Window UI
- Updated Artifact Embryo Window UI
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed issue where items and artifacts couldn't be purchased in the store
Changed files in this update