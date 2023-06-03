 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zorbus update for 3 June 2023

Update notes for release 59.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11385814 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where an anchor effect was set as the last used talent if the player was affected by it after flicking a switch in a challenge room.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2125422 Depot 2125422
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link