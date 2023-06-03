Update 0.12.3b

Hello Sole Survivors

This week, We update both main and open beta branch to the same version for your convenience.

V0.12.3b changelog

The Mercenary and Cat's eyes

The new hero and her weapon now move to the main branch. She can be unlock by completing the new Achievement, here's more info https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2027970/view/3673293998917958884

New Weapon, Furnado

Because the lack of choice of magic weapons, Furnado, The new magic weapon is added to the game and unlocked by default. The new fluffy wind spirit can be summon as a magic weapon and can be imbued with a relic as alway.



New achievement

Added 2 new achievements for unlocking 2 hero's weapons. You can find the new achievement details at "Achievements" Menu.

Balancing

Because the new aiming system, We increase enemy number to maintain game direction, challenging yet reward gameplay.

Adjust heroic 1 to 3, increase some level attributes.

Increase some boss stats.

Other

Change main sound effect of weapon hitting an enemy for more comfort on a long game session.

**Some text of the new contents still in the translation process in some languages. You could help us translate faster by joining our Discord community and get involve in the translation channel.

