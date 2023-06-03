 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sole Saga update for 3 June 2023

Update 0.12.3b

Share · View all patches · Build 11385801 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Sole Survivors
This week, We update both main and open beta branch to the same version for your convenience.

V0.12.3b changelog

The Mercenary and Cat's eyes

New Weapon, Furnado

Because the lack of choice of magic weapons, Furnado, The new magic weapon is added to the game and unlocked by default. The new fluffy wind spirit can be summon as a magic weapon and can be imbued with a relic as alway.

New achievement

  • Added 2 new achievements for unlocking 2 hero's weapons. You can find the new achievement details at "Achievements" Menu.

Balancing

  • Because the new aiming system, We increase enemy number to maintain game direction, challenging yet reward gameplay.
  • Adjust heroic 1 to 3, increase some level attributes.
  • Increase some boss stats.

Other

  • Change main sound effect of weapon hitting an enemy for more comfort on a long game session.

**Some text of the new contents still in the translation process in some languages. You could help us translate faster by joining our Discord community and get involve in the translation channel.

If you have any suggestion or feedback, do not hesitate to contact us.
Discord
Dissustions

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2027972 Depot 2027972
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2027973 Depot 2027973
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link