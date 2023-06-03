Full Gear v1.3: "Hat's a Wrap"

Before anything: for a very short time, Full Gear is 90% off (because of my birthday)! Now's your chance to get or gift it for very cheap.

Hello, adventurers!

Sorry for the long hiatus of me telling you nothing. I got distracted by silly, unimportant things like "real life" and "Sapphire Caves". I'm reaping the benefits of having a large game library under my belt: being able to play it. But as I'm incredibly antsy, I just need to give it a quick little update to fix some things aaaaand I'm doing a full playthrough. Anyway - small, but significant update here, as there's hats now. Some smart, some silly. All of them definitely hats.

There probably won't be major updates for a bit. Partially because I already added pretty much every single thing I wanted to add (which is awesome), partially because I'm in a little bit of a busy period, and partially because the next update - if I ever finish it - is going to be huge. Please understand.

Bugs and suggestions are always welcome, of course. Uploading small patches is never too much work, so I'll probably keep doing that anyway.

I'm also making some posters! Below a link to some designs (spoilers for the final boss!), feel free to print them out or whatever you people do with large PNGs. They're high quality, I swear.

Get them here!

See you around.

Changelog

v1.3: Hat's a Wrap

Added: 15 Hats! Unlocked by just playing runs. They look very silly but give a small bonus, so...

Buff: massive improvement for Alert. +20 Acc -> +50 Acc and +50% damage, +50% damage vs Marked -> +100% damage vs Marked

Nerfed: Jolt Chaser's self-damage 3 -> 3 + 2*level

Changed: the final boss now always initiates the fight by summoning enemies

Fixed: overwriting a save, then loading would not load NPC and arsenal tiles

Fixed: eating with negative Resistance didn't show that it heals for less (now shows a warning)

Fixed: the final boss would show her jumping animation after attacking

