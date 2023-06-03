 Skip to content

Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 3 June 2023

2023.6.3update

Share · View all patches · Build 11385737 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Even if you execute [income increase] at a base that has reached the maximum stone height, the maximum stone height will not increase.
・Reduced the development costs and income of the magistrate's territory to about 1/10
・The daimyo now regularly announces the development status of the magistrate's territory.
(I will not announce it depending on the character of the military commander)

  • Removed "Ability Up" when playing officers and added "Train" command.
    ・Additional corrections

