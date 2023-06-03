2023.6.3update

・Even if you execute [income increase] at a base that has reached the maximum stone height, the maximum stone height will not increase.

・Reduced the development costs and income of the magistrate's territory to about 1/10

・The daimyo now regularly announces the development status of the magistrate's territory.

(I will not announce it depending on the character of the military commander)

Removed "Ability Up" when playing officers and added "Train" command.

・Additional corrections