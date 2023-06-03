 Skip to content

Deadeye Deepfake Simulacrum update for 3 June 2023

0.72 Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a rare issue where one of the final missions would count as completed if the player died. That's all!

