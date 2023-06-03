Fixed a rare issue where one of the final missions would count as completed if the player died. That's all!
Deadeye Deepfake Simulacrum update for 3 June 2023
0.72 Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1545991 Depot 1545991
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1545992 Depot 1545992
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1545993 Depot 1545993
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update