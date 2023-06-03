b0.8.0 Coin Uses - Major changes

A wide variety of game mechanics have changed. A few are inactive till next week, but first few are ready for tests

Trap/Weapon unlocks are available in the upgrades section.

Weapons and traps are behind progression unlocks. (Should retroactively unlocked in 0.7 games)

Version 0.7.x should be compatible (if not, new game may be needed).

New currency (Ruby) introduced, for Trap upgrades (trap upgrades don't do anything for now).

Bugs now have resistances to weapons (glows red when hit and not killed).

Weapons have distinct stats now, different cooldowns, and fuel usages and areas of impact.

Weapon upgrades that are in include, Multiplier for contact weapons, Fuel extensions for continuous weapons, kill probability increase, cooldown reductions.

Next update will have

Clients giving Ruby rewards or coin rewards

Weapon special ability will be available

Trap upgrades will be done

Trap special abilities will be available

There were a lot of code changes to how weapons and bugs interact to make all this possible, so if anything is off, let me know in discord please :)