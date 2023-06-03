 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bug Blazer Playtest update for 3 June 2023

b0.8.0 Coin Uses - Major changes

Share · View all patches · Build 11385687 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A wide variety of game mechanics have changed. A few are inactive till next week, but first few are ready for tests

  • Trap/Weapon unlocks are available in the upgrades section.
  • Weapons and traps are behind progression unlocks. (Should retroactively unlocked in 0.7 games)
  • Version 0.7.x should be compatible (if not, new game may be needed).
  • New currency (Ruby) introduced, for Trap upgrades (trap upgrades don't do anything for now).
  • Bugs now have resistances to weapons (glows red when hit and not killed).
  • Weapons have distinct stats now, different cooldowns, and fuel usages and areas of impact.
  • Weapon upgrades that are in include, Multiplier for contact weapons, Fuel extensions for continuous weapons, kill probability increase, cooldown reductions.

Next update will have

  • Clients giving Ruby rewards or coin rewards
  • Weapon special ability will be available
  • Trap upgrades will be done
  • Trap special abilities will be available

There were a lot of code changes to how weapons and bugs interact to make all this possible, so if anything is off, let me know in discord please :)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2097241 Depot 2097241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2097242 Depot 2097242
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link