b0.8.0 Coin Uses - Major changes

A wide variety of game mechanics have changed. A few are inactive till next week, but first few are ready for tests
- Trap/Weapon unlocks are available in the upgrades section.
- Weapons and traps are behind progression unlocks. (Should retroactively unlocked in 0.7 games)
- Version 0.7.x should be compatible (if not, new game may be needed).
- New currency (Ruby) introduced, for Trap upgrades (trap upgrades don't do anything for now).
- Bugs now have resistances to weapons (glows red when hit and not killed).
- Weapons have distinct stats now, different cooldowns, and fuel usages and areas of impact.
- Weapon upgrades that are in include, Multiplier for contact weapons, Fuel extensions for continuous weapons, kill probability increase, cooldown reductions.
Next update will have
- Clients giving Ruby rewards or coin rewards
- Weapon special ability will be available
- Trap upgrades will be done
- Trap special abilities will be available
There were a lot of code changes to how weapons and bugs interact to make all this possible, so if anything is off, let me know in discord please :)
Changed files in this update