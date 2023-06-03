 Skip to content

Pact of Joy: Prologue update for 3 June 2023

Update: 1.0.5: A Bug caught in The Spider's web.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed an issue where the you could get stuck if you walked backwards just before getting caught.
Thank you VioBolt for finding this bug!

Next update should be a door function update.

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2426381 Depot 2426381
