Akumi Wars 0.0.11 – Zone 4: Halcyon Forest



Patch Notes:

• Damage number colors: physical dmg=white, magic dmg=blue, critical dmg=orange

• On map, in general: white text=main story, yellow text=bonus, green text=shops, orange text= last boss

• New particle effects for Eleanor and Fara’s ultimates, Toxic Maelstrom. VFX by Tulio.

• Reward choices working again. (Broke after implementing a new feature that stopped duplicate hero/enemy rewards.)

• Support Passive: When an ally dies, gain 100% turn meter. No cooldown.

• Elves passively have extra high magic defense. Magic damage is represented by blue numbers. Physical by white numbers.

When enemy dies cleanses 3 debuffs from party. Cooldown: 1

• Paladins cannot used custom resurrection skills till lvl 40

• Algaffofthe’s ultimate range changed to 3. (Was range 1.)

• Braxus, Algaf and Tirax’s second skill “Bash” attacks range increased to 2. (Was range 1.)

• Akumi Warden renamed Sandra. Twin sister of Deandra. Her ultimate skill now also dispels all enemy buffs that are removable.

• Burning Force now causes stun 1 turn instead of knockdown. Cooldown: 2 ( Was causing a meter turn-lock. Possible to have enemies never take a turn. )

• Meka Drone now has Taunt on default attack. Cooldown: 2. All his attacks increase in damage with his physical defense stat. His ultimate now focuses a single target. All attacks increase Meka Drone’s physical defense.

• Bounty Hunter’s class passive now grants 10% turn meter on critical hits. (Was granting attack speed stacks.)

• Heroes with shields: When defending, blocking increased 40% 1 turn. Max stacks: 2

New Custom Skills

• Tempest Storm: Lighting strikes the lowest health enemy with 30% of your target’s max health, burning them with a chance to stun. It can also reveal stealth targets. (Cannot Miss)

• Arcane Blast: Mages have always found ways to manipulate energy. All your hits will build up your magic defense. Activate to launch an arcane blast that does 40% of your magic defenses as damage. Killing a target will cause Extinction.

• Death Seal: A powerful strike that does more damage the more health the target has lost! This attack also applies a debuff (Extinction) that will stop all spells that resurrect the target! Rest in peace, forever!

• Demon Hunter: Demon Hunters focus their entire life on slaying hell demons, marking them to take 100% more damage. You are also healed by fire and burning! Activate to burn yourself to heal!

• Defender: All damage taken increases physical defense 50% and blocking 1%.(Blocking reduces all damage 75%) Max stacks: 30 Activate to gain 40% block for 1 turn. (Cannot be dispelled)

• Rage: Each time you are attacked you gain 10% increased attack. Max stacks: 20. Activate to gain Battle Frenzy giving you 100% increased attack 1 turn.

• Resistance Breaker: Passively increases your resistance penetration significantly. Tired of seeing that “Resisted” popup? Activate to reduce all enemy resistances significantly allowing you to land your debuffs more consistently! Skill obtainable through upgrading “Crystalized Resistance” skill.

• Stalwart Defense: Activatable skill. You learn the secret defenses of the Dwarves! Stalwart Defense is now in your strategic arsenal to use at will! Does not stack with similar skills.

“Pet” Skills (Pets only visible in battle)

• Cuttlefish: A cuttlefish follows you into battle. Anyone that attacks you is blinded, reducing their accuracy 30%. Activate to blind all enemies, reducing their accuracy 75%!

• Cleansing Bot: Nothing like a nice cleansing at the spa. Akumi is “borrowing” this one. When in battle, this little drone will follow you and passively cleanse 1 debuff from all allies each turn. Removing stuns, taunts, poisons, burns and bleeds. Activate it to cleanse all debuffs from allies! (Now part of the starting skills)

• Fairy Pet:A fairy has grown a liking to you. It will cleanse 2 debuffs from your allies each turn! Magic defense increased 8000%! You also gain 30% speed!

• Pixie Pet: A pixie has grown fond of you. It will cleanse 1 debuffs from your allies each turn! Magic defense increased 6000%! You also gain 20% speed!

• Mana Worm: ???

• Mana Fly: ???

Custom Skill Changes

• Vengeance Idol now adds 50% turn meter as well as 100% attack for each ally that dies. Max stacks: 4

• Resuscitate now make resurrected slow 2 turns. (Was making caster slow.)

• Emerald passive heals reduced. Chipped 2%, Normal 4%, Perfect 6%

The passive increase in healing and healing received it provides on top of the self healing was making the passive self heals overpowered.

• Burnout: Burnout will activate any burns on your target immediately. (Cooldown: 1)

• Inspiration Idol: When you defeat an enemy, you are healed for a portion of your max health and gain 25% turn meter!

• Inspired Speed: When you defeat an enemy, your speed is increased 30% for 2 turns and gain 50% turn meter.

• Inspire: Inspire a party member, granting them full turn meter. In turn, you gain 50% turn meter.

• Poison Eater: Will reduce direct damage 1 turn, further enhancing the heals from poison attacks.

Status Changes:

• Most DoTs will now stack. Meaning, some Dots will no longer apply if a similar DoT is already active. Example: If you burn a target with one hero and another hero uses a similar burn, the burn will be added to the burn stack.

New Status/Proc Rules:

Max 2 Status effects per skill (Only statuses that create an icon over the health bar count as a status.) Max procs per hero/enemy: 1-2 Max duration: 2 On occasion, some heroes may break these rules. Some custom skills can also break these rules. Limiting text pop-ups when possible.

• Overhaul on all hero/enemy statuses and procs using the new rules above.

Onwards to building Zone 5: Deadlands

-Akumi Wars Team



