Hello everyone!

Another update is here.

In this update I have added an option to move and rotate placed parts. Once a part is selected you can activate the movement or rotation arrows to fine tune the placement of the part. I have added the option to save and load the vehicles. I have added an option to display the center of mass and center of thrust for your vehicles. And finally, I have added some options to the game that allow you to change resolution, volume, and toggle fullscreen.

That is all for this update.

Thanks!