 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crash Test Billy update for 3 June 2023

Another update!

Share · View all patches · Build 11385621 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Another update is here.

In this update I have added an option to move and rotate placed parts. Once a part is selected you can activate the movement or rotation arrows to fine tune the placement of the part. I have added the option to save and load the vehicles. I have added an option to display the center of mass and center of thrust for your vehicles. And finally, I have added some options to the game that allow you to change resolution, volume, and toggle fullscreen.

That is all for this update.

Thanks!

Changed files in this update

Crash Test Billy Content Depot 676551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link