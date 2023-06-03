The Lurker

General
- Bounties (new feature): Optional feats that you can complete during a run that will unlock relics, cards, and items for all subsequent runs
- Added Bounties and Compendium buttons to in-game hud so you can access them during a run
- Added Lurker boss to Act 1
- These Augments no longer get removed when their card is played: Aether, Amber, Diamondine, Nimble, Obsidian
- Augments can no longer override existing Augments or Banes. Banes can override Augments only if there are no other possible cards to be applied to.
- Further developed art for act 2 and act 3 biomes
- New reward and unlock screens
- Added boss icons to Act 1
- Fixed scroll behavior in the Compendium
- Fixed intent card shape display not getting cleared sometimes
- Streamlined NPC intent tooltips
- Tutorial: Clarified concepts in Barriers section
Dragoon - Changes
- Amass: When any card is exhausted, this hero gains 1 Force
- Bastion: Now provides 4(6) block at end of each turn
- Char: Damage increased from 4(6) to 5(7)
- Char, Clay Coating, Salvage: A ground effector that doesn't generate a Bane will no longer trigger these cards' effects
- Clobber: Removed
Mystic - New Card
- Haze: Rune, Rare. When any card is exhausted, this hero gains 3 Block.
Mystic - Changes
- Radiant Bolt (previously known as Radiant Burst): It's now a 3x2 damage projectile that applies Flash to a random card in any hand
- Resupply: When any hero plays a Projectile, target hero draws 1 card
- Revelation: Target hero draws 2 cards. Apply Inky Hands to 1 random card in target's hand.
- Tailwind: Now triggers from Impact instead of Knockback. Any hero can trigger it, not just the target. Changed its selection to self since the trigger and Insight are both global.
- Lost In Thought: Removed
Phantom - New Cards
-
Bag of Tricks: Rune, Uncommon. When an attack is played, target hero draws 1 card.
-
Contract Kill: Attack, Rare. Deal 10(12) damage. If Lethal, collect 15(20) gold. Exhaust.
-
Dagger Swarm: Attack, AoE Projectile, Common. Deal 5x2 damage.
-
Duress: Rune, Rare. Target hero's attacks apply Intimidate.
-
Gloaming: Rune, Rare. When any hero draws a card, target hero gains 2 Block.
-
Heavy Chakram: Attack, Rare. Deal 13(16) damage. Edge: Apply 10(15) Erupt.
-
Pacify: Rune, Uncommon. When target hero applies Intimidate, it also applies 1 Feeble.
-
Trickster's Veil: Rune, Uncommon. When any hero generates a card, this hero gains 2 Block.
-
Unsheathe: Attack, Common. Gain 3 Block and generate 2(3) Kunai.
-
Phantom - Changes
-
All the cards that used to provide Power now provide Precision instead. Precision is a stat that increases Projectile damage.
-
Acrobatics: When any hero applies Impact, target hero adds 1 Roll to its hand
-
Applied Tactics: Increased draw from 1 to 1(2), reduced Amber amount from 1(2) to 1
-
Desolate: Increased damage from 5(7) to 6(8), increased Exposed turns applied from 1(2) to 2(3)
-
Fan of Knives: Reduced rarity from Uncommon to Common and increased damage from 6(8) to 6(9)
-
Throw Marbles: Changed selection behavior from single target to 3x3 aoe, and it now exhausts unless upgraded
-
Whetstone: Changed selection behavior from party-wide to single unit, and increased its stat gain from 1(2) for all heroes to 2(3) for target hero
-
Whirling Dervish: Now also applies 1 Feeble on each attack instance. Increased energy cost from 1 to 2, increased damage per instance from 3 to 4.
-
Motley Strikes: Removed
-
Pilfer: Removed
-
Scout: Removed
-
Shadow: Removed
-
Sleight of Hand: Removed
Relics - New
- Bamboo Quiver: Every time 3 Projectiles are played, this hero draws 1 Move
- Bird Skull: When a non-minion enemy dies, it launches a Swellspore towards this hero
- Chitinous Legs: Whenever this hero moves 2 times on the same turn, it gains 1 Force
- Crooked Broom: Whenever a barrier is destroyed, this hero gains 6 Block
- Drum of Brool: Draw 2 additional cards on the first turn
- Ethersphere: Whenever this hero plays a Skill card 2 times on the same turn, it gains 1 Insight
- Fletcher's Satchel: When any hero creates a card, this hero gains 1 Precision
- Glass Wing: Whenever an Augment is generated, this hero draws 1 card
- Glowing Mask: Whenever an Augment is generated, this hero gains 1 Force
- Harvester: When this hero kills an elite, it gains 4 max HP
- Ojibwe: When any hero receives a Bane, this hero gains 1 Force
- Roaring Powder: Adds 1 Knockback to all of this hero's Projectile attacks
- Runic Meteor: Whenever this hero plays a Projectile, apply Flash to 1 random card in any hand
- Spiked Horn: When this hero exhausts a card, it gains 2 Block
- Spiral Carapace: When any hero applies Impact this hero gains 3 Block
- Tiger Statuette: Whenever an Augment is generated, this hero gains 2 Block
- Warden's Loop: When any hero receives a Bane, this hero gains 1 Precision
Relics - Changes
- Gargoyle Statue: The first 2+ energy cost attack this hero plays each battle is played twice. [previously was each turn, not each battle]
- Gazing Lantern: Reduced rarity from Rare to Uncommon. Reduced its bonus damage from +5 to +2 Precision.
- Sparkstone: Changed its augment from Clarity to Galvanite
Augments
- Amber (previously was named Sticky): It now permanently retains its card, instead of going away after 1 turn.
Bounties - New
- Adversity: Be affected by 10 Banes on one turn
- Altered: Have 10 permanently Augmented cards in any deck
- Glimmering: Generate 10 Flash on one turn
- Massacre: Kill five enemies with one card.
- New Shoes: Replace all of your starting Move cards
Creatures
- Shade's Charge now shows aoe intents on tiles
- Added icons for act 2 creatures
- New art for act 3 events/sites
- Lava Head: Now also has a global attack in its arsenal
