The Lurker

General

Dragoon - Changes

Mystic - New Card

Mystic - Changes

Phantom - New Cards

Bag of Tricks: Rune, Uncommon. When an attack is played, target hero draws 1 card.

Contract Kill: Attack, Rare. Deal 10(12) damage. If Lethal, collect 15(20) gold. Exhaust.

Dagger Swarm: Attack, AoE Projectile, Common. Deal 5x2 damage.

Duress: Rune, Rare. Target hero's attacks apply Intimidate.

Gloaming: Rune, Rare. When any hero draws a card, target hero gains 2 Block.

Heavy Chakram: Attack, Rare. Deal 13(16) damage. Edge: Apply 10(15) Erupt.

Pacify: Rune, Uncommon. When target hero applies Intimidate, it also applies 1 Feeble.

Trickster's Veil: Rune, Uncommon. When any hero generates a card, this hero gains 2 Block.

Unsheathe: Attack, Common. Gain 3 Block and generate 2(3) Kunai.

Phantom - Changes

All the cards that used to provide Power now provide Precision instead. Precision is a stat that increases Projectile damage.

Acrobatics: When any hero applies Impact, target hero adds 1 Roll to its hand

Applied Tactics: Increased draw from 1 to 1(2), reduced Amber amount from 1(2) to 1

Desolate: Increased damage from 5(7) to 6(8), increased Exposed turns applied from 1(2) to 2(3)

Fan of Knives: Reduced rarity from Uncommon to Common and increased damage from 6(8) to 6(9)

Throw Marbles: Changed selection behavior from single target to 3x3 aoe, and it now exhausts unless upgraded

Whetstone: Changed selection behavior from party-wide to single unit, and increased its stat gain from 1(2) for all heroes to 2(3) for target hero

Whirling Dervish: Now also applies 1 Feeble on each attack instance. Increased energy cost from 1 to 2, increased damage per instance from 3 to 4.

Motley Strikes: Removed

Pilfer: Removed

Scout: Removed

Shadow: Removed