Tendryll Playtest update for 3 June 2023

The Lurker

Tendryll Playtest update for 3 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Bounties (new feature): Optional feats that you can complete during a run that will unlock relics, cards, and items for all subsequent runs
  • Added Bounties and Compendium buttons to in-game hud so you can access them during a run
  • Added Lurker boss to Act 1
  • These Augments no longer get removed when their card is played: Aether, Amber, Diamondine, Nimble, Obsidian
  • Augments can no longer override existing Augments or Banes. Banes can override Augments only if there are no other possible cards to be applied to.
  • Further developed art for act 2 and act 3 biomes
  • New reward and unlock screens
  • Added boss icons to Act 1
  • Fixed scroll behavior in the Compendium
  • Fixed intent card shape display not getting cleared sometimes
  • Streamlined NPC intent tooltips
  • Tutorial: Clarified concepts in Barriers section

Dragoon - Changes

  • Amass: When any card is exhausted, this hero gains 1 Force
  • Bastion: Now provides 4(6) block at end of each turn
  • Char: Damage increased from 4(6) to 5(7)
  • Char, Clay Coating, Salvage: A ground effector that doesn't generate a Bane will no longer trigger these cards' effects
  • Clobber: Removed

Mystic - New Card

  • Haze: Rune, Rare. When any card is exhausted, this hero gains 3 Block.

Mystic - Changes

  • Radiant Bolt (previously known as Radiant Burst): It's now a 3x2 damage projectile that applies Flash to a random card in any hand
  • Resupply: When any hero plays a Projectile, target hero draws 1 card
  • Revelation: Target hero draws 2 cards. Apply Inky Hands to 1 random card in target's hand.
  • Tailwind: Now triggers from Impact instead of Knockback. Any hero can trigger it, not just the target. Changed its selection to self since the trigger and Insight are both global.
  • Lost In Thought: Removed

Phantom - New Cards

  • Bag of Tricks: Rune, Uncommon. When an attack is played, target hero draws 1 card.

  • Contract Kill: Attack, Rare. Deal 10(12) damage. If Lethal, collect 15(20) gold. Exhaust.

  • Dagger Swarm: Attack, AoE Projectile, Common. Deal 5x2 damage.

  • Duress: Rune, Rare. Target hero's attacks apply Intimidate.

  • Gloaming: Rune, Rare. When any hero draws a card, target hero gains 2 Block.

  • Heavy Chakram: Attack, Rare. Deal 13(16) damage. Edge: Apply 10(15) Erupt.

  • Pacify: Rune, Uncommon. When target hero applies Intimidate, it also applies 1 Feeble.

  • Trickster's Veil: Rune, Uncommon. When any hero generates a card, this hero gains 2 Block.

  • Unsheathe: Attack, Common. Gain 3 Block and generate 2(3) Kunai.

  • Phantom - Changes

  • All the cards that used to provide Power now provide Precision instead. Precision is a stat that increases Projectile damage.

  • Acrobatics: When any hero applies Impact, target hero adds 1 Roll to its hand

  • Applied Tactics: Increased draw from 1 to 1(2), reduced Amber amount from 1(2) to 1

  • Desolate: Increased damage from 5(7) to 6(8), increased Exposed turns applied from 1(2) to 2(3)

  • Fan of Knives: Reduced rarity from Uncommon to Common and increased damage from 6(8) to 6(9)

  • Throw Marbles: Changed selection behavior from single target to 3x3 aoe, and it now exhausts unless upgraded

  • Whetstone: Changed selection behavior from party-wide to single unit, and increased its stat gain from 1(2) for all heroes to 2(3) for target hero

  • Whirling Dervish: Now also applies 1 Feeble on each attack instance. Increased energy cost from 1 to 2, increased damage per instance from 3 to 4.

  • Motley Strikes: Removed

  • Pilfer: Removed

  • Scout: Removed

  • Shadow: Removed

  • Sleight of Hand: Removed

Relics - New

  • Bamboo Quiver: Every time 3 Projectiles are played, this hero draws 1 Move
  • Bird Skull: When a non-minion enemy dies, it launches a Swellspore towards this hero
  • Chitinous Legs: Whenever this hero moves 2 times on the same turn, it gains 1 Force
  • Crooked Broom: Whenever a barrier is destroyed, this hero gains 6 Block
  • Drum of Brool: Draw 2 additional cards on the first turn
  • Ethersphere: Whenever this hero plays a Skill card 2 times on the same turn, it gains 1 Insight
  • Fletcher's Satchel: When any hero creates a card, this hero gains 1 Precision
  • Glass Wing: Whenever an Augment is generated, this hero draws 1 card
  • Glowing Mask: Whenever an Augment is generated, this hero gains 1 Force
  • Harvester: When this hero kills an elite, it gains 4 max HP
  • Ojibwe: When any hero receives a Bane, this hero gains 1 Force
  • Roaring Powder: Adds 1 Knockback to all of this hero's Projectile attacks
  • Runic Meteor: Whenever this hero plays a Projectile, apply Flash to 1 random card in any hand
  • Spiked Horn: When this hero exhausts a card, it gains 2 Block
  • Spiral Carapace: When any hero applies Impact this hero gains 3 Block
  • Tiger Statuette: Whenever an Augment is generated, this hero gains 2 Block
  • Warden's Loop: When any hero receives a Bane, this hero gains 1 Precision

Relics - Changes

  • Gargoyle Statue: The first 2+ energy cost attack this hero plays each battle is played twice. [previously was each turn, not each battle]
  • Gazing Lantern: Reduced rarity from Rare to Uncommon. Reduced its bonus damage from +5 to +2 Precision.
  • Sparkstone: Changed its augment from Clarity to Galvanite

Augments

  • Amber (previously was named Sticky): It now permanently retains its card, instead of going away after 1 turn.


Bounties - New

  • Adversity: Be affected by 10 Banes on one turn
  • Altered: Have 10 permanently Augmented cards in any deck
  • Glimmering: Generate 10 Flash on one turn
  • Massacre: Kill five enemies with one card.
  • New Shoes: Replace all of your starting Move cards

Creatures

  • Shade's Charge now shows aoe intents on tiles
  • Added icons for act 2 creatures
  • New art for act 3 events/sites
  • Lava Head: Now also has a global attack in its arsenal

