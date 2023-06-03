 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Demolish or Die update for 3 June 2023

June 3 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11385527 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Misc:
-Completing cave dungeons now also contribute to opening the doors to the two main dungeons (the big state buildings);
-Increased the required completion to open the doors to the two main dungeons;
-Re-balanced how much certain accomplishments reduce Galaxy Brain's popularity;
-Made nights faster;
-Increased the default draw distance for normal buildings;

Bug fixes:
-Dungeons looking darker at night, which doesn't make sense since they don't receive light from outside;

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2147891 Depot 2147891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link