June 3 Update

Misc:

-Completing cave dungeons now also contribute to opening the doors to the two main dungeons (the big state buildings);

-Increased the required completion to open the doors to the two main dungeons;

-Re-balanced how much certain accomplishments reduce Galaxy Brain's popularity;

-Made nights faster;

-Increased the default draw distance for normal buildings;

Bug fixes:

-Dungeons looking darker at night, which doesn't make sense since they don't receive light from outside;