June 3 Update

Misc:
-Completing cave dungeons now also contribute to opening the doors to the two main dungeons (the big state buildings);
-Increased the required completion to open the doors to the two main dungeons;
-Re-balanced how much certain accomplishments reduce Galaxy Brain's popularity;
-Made nights faster;
-Increased the default draw distance for normal buildings;
Bug fixes:
-Dungeons looking darker at night, which doesn't make sense since they don't receive light from outside;
Changed files in this update