8-Bit Adventures 2 update for 3 June 2023

Update for the 3rd of June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a typo just before the first Airship Battle, and on the Titan Soul accessory description.

  • Fixed a bug which was causing the game to crash upon Game Over (seemingly due to recent changes to our shader system).

  • Fixed a bug which would sometimes cause weapons with lower stats to be selected for Charlie when using the Optimize function in the Equipment menu.

