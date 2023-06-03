Update for the 3rd of June 2023

-
Fixed a typo just before the first Airship Battle, and on the Titan Soul accessory description.
Fixed a bug which was causing the game to crash upon Game Over (seemingly due to recent changes to our shader system).
Fixed a bug which would sometimes cause weapons with lower stats to be selected for Charlie when using the Optimize function in the Equipment menu.
8-Bit Adventures 2 update for 3 June 2023
