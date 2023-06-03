 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Return update for 3 June 2023

The Future of Return

Share · View all patches · Build 11385460 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

The launch of Return is well under way and we're glad to see you guys are enjoying the world so far. With that said, I want to address the major issue with the game, the length. Players are completing the game much faster than anticipated.

I always envisioned Return as a slimmed down game without the need for much backtracking or reusing levels. As a consequence of this, the game has ended up too short.

I'm committed to improving the game and I want to make sure players feel like they get their money's worth. So as of this week I have begun working on a content update for Return. I can't say too much yet except that it will include the following:

  • New Game Plus
  • Boss Rush
  • New Areas to Explore
  • Quality of Life Fixes
  • New Achievements

With that said, unfortunately if sales don't perform well enough I will have to devote all my time to the next project. But don't worry, I will still be adding bug fixes and quality of life maintenance.

Thanks for reading, see you guys in the next post.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1537081 Depot 1537081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link