The Future of Return

Hello everyone,

The launch of Return is well under way and we're glad to see you guys are enjoying the world so far. With that said, I want to address the major issue with the game, the length. Players are completing the game much faster than anticipated.

I always envisioned Return as a slimmed down game without the need for much backtracking or reusing levels. As a consequence of this, the game has ended up too short.

I'm committed to improving the game and I want to make sure players feel like they get their money's worth. So as of this week I have begun working on a content update for Return. I can't say too much yet except that it will include the following:

New Game Plus

Boss Rush

New Areas to Explore

Quality of Life Fixes

New Achievements

With that said, unfortunately if sales don't perform well enough I will have to devote all my time to the next project. But don't worry, I will still be adding bug fixes and quality of life maintenance.

Thanks for reading, see you guys in the next post.