- Fixed the bug that chicks can't equip slug-like props
- Adjusted the skill of Chick Agent to reset after switching scenes.
- Fixed the flashback issue caused by picking up the same passive props in multiplayer mode
Chicken Fall update for 3 June 2023
V1.1.5 Update Log
