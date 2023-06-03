 Skip to content

Chicken Fall update for 3 June 2023

V1.1.5 Update Log

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the bug that chicks can't equip slug-like props
  • Adjusted the skill of Chick Agent to reset after switching scenes.
  • Fixed the flashback issue caused by picking up the same passive props in multiplayer mode

Changed files in this update

