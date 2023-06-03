- Added reward for defeating Aghash.
- Added airship to main menu.
- Added more assets to Lakebend, Woodridge, Junction Cave and Outskirts.
- Added level up sound and animation.
- Added a loading bar to loading screen.
- Lose half levels instead of all upon death.
- Limited the types of abilities that can spawn on shrines in certain maps.
- Made enemies respond to you when you walk next to them.
- Slightly reduced screenshake.
- Tweaked Lakebend merchant dialogue.
- Various tweaks.
- Fixed various bugs.
Bridgebourn Playtest update for 3 June 2023
Version 0.1.29
Patchnotes via Steam Community
