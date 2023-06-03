 Skip to content

Bridgebourn Playtest update for 3 June 2023

Version 0.1.29

Share · View all patches · Build 11385324 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added reward for defeating Aghash.
  • Added airship to main menu.
  • Added more assets to Lakebend, Woodridge, Junction Cave and Outskirts.
  • Added level up sound and animation.
  • Added a loading bar to loading screen.
  • Lose half levels instead of all upon death.
  • Limited the types of abilities that can spawn on shrines in certain maps.
  • Made enemies respond to you when you walk next to them.
  • Slightly reduced screenshake.
  • Tweaked Lakebend merchant dialogue.
  • Various tweaks.
  • Fixed various bugs.

