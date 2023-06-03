- Settings: Ability to change Map Zoom sensitivity
- Settings: Ability to change UI Menu scroll sensitivity
- Exploration: remember last map zoom
Paladin's Oath update for 3 June 2023
Patch 1.8.8 - Scrolling Sensitivity
Patchnotes via Steam Community
