Paladin's Oath update for 3 June 2023

Patch 1.8.8 - Scrolling Sensitivity

  • Settings: Ability to change Map Zoom sensitivity
  • Settings: Ability to change UI Menu scroll sensitivity
  • Exploration: remember last map zoom

