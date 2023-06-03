 Skip to content

Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts update for 3 June 2023

Hotfix Update v1.3.6

Share · View all patches · Build 11385186 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Admirals,

We fixed some issues, improving further the game. Please read:

Hotfix Update v1.3.6

  • Fixed some old problems of aiming by code refactoring. You should notice now not so often happening a very fast growth of “Range Found” bonus, reaching a high limit which happened mostly to the AI but could also happen to the player. There are some other known issues, such as the UI not updating fast enough to show the target reset. We will fix those ASAP.
  • Fixed pathfinding issue not allowing fleets to move when they participated in battle on the same turn. It is also shown the denial zone of nearby enemy task forces to show viable paths to move.
  • Research Window UI issues and other smaller UI issues repaired.
  • Auto-design further optimizations in order to be faster.
  • Fleets will now move for repairs consistently to nearby ports in the campaign.
  • Various other small improvements / fixes.

Enjoy!

The Game-Labs Team

