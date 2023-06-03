- Now you always have an options to skip an upgrade in exchange for 2 usages of your main attack actions back. (upgrades are almost always the better choice though!)
- Changed some of the text boxes to be a bit bigger to allow for easier reading
Rerun update for 3 June 2023
Extra Replenish & UI/UX changes
