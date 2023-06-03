 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rerun update for 3 June 2023

Extra Replenish & UI/UX changes

Share · View all patches · Build 11385170 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Now you always have an options to skip an upgrade in exchange for 2 usages of your main attack actions back. (upgrades are almost always the better choice though!)
  • Changed some of the text boxes to be a bit bigger to allow for easier reading

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2161131 Depot 2161131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link