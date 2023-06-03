Update Announcement: Improved Performance and Bug Fixes Await

Share · View all patches · Build 11385115 · Last edited 3 June 2023 – 15:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Warriors!

We have an exciting update for you. Introducing Version 0.8.0.8.46, a small but significant update focused on improving performance and fixing bugs. Here's what's included:

🔧 Optimized RAM Usage: We've tuned the game to optimize RAM consumption, resulting in smoother gameplay for those experiencing RAM-related issues.

🪶 Faster Loading Times: We've reduced the main game loading time, allowing you to jump into the action faster and spend more time battling.

🐜 Bug Fixes: We've addressed minor bugs to provide a more seamless gaming experience.

✨ Feedback request: This update aims to provide a more stable and enjoyable experience If you've had RAM problems or crashes before, we invite you to give Legendary Hoplite another try and let us know in Discord Server if you have any suggestions or bug reports!

Thank you all!