-
Added new item "Makeshift Bottle", can be crafted at workbench using Plastic
It will allow you to fill dirty water and then convert it into clean water using the cooking pot above a campfire.
-
The number of Horde enemies has been reduced (the number of Horde enemies is based on how many nests exist in the game world)
-
The zombie jump attack was removed because it was too powerful and difficult to avoid getting hit.
-
Traders won't take your items if the item you try to sell has no value
-
Fixed a bug that would increase Knowledge points to 1000
Red Moon update for 3 June 2023
Small Update #4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2427471 Depot 2427471
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update