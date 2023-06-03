 Skip to content

Red Moon update for 3 June 2023

Small Update #4

Build 11384918 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added new item "Makeshift Bottle", can be crafted at workbench using Plastic
    It will allow you to fill dirty water and then convert it into clean water using the cooking pot above a campfire.

  • The number of Horde enemies has been reduced (the number of Horde enemies is based on how many nests exist in the game world)

  • The zombie jump attack was removed because it was too powerful and difficult to avoid getting hit.

  • Traders won't take your items if the item you try to sell has no value

  • Fixed a bug that would increase Knowledge points to 1000

Changed files in this update

