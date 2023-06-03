 Skip to content

Warlordocracy update for 3 June 2023

Warlordocracy World Editor Livestream

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gonna be livestreaming the Warlordocracy world editor on Steam over the next few days while I work on Chapter 2 maps. Gonna start right now, then tomorrow and maybe the next day around 4pm California time. Hopefully you can learn something about making maps.

