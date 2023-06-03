 Skip to content

Press Axe update for 3 June 2023

Game Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11384861 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I made some updates based on the play content. The updated contents are as follows.

  • Adjusted or deleted objects that severely impede the progress of the game.
  • The entry interval for new songs has been moved up early.
  • Adjusted the collision logic of the axe.
  • Reduced the number and size of ducks that bother you.

I am constantly modifying the content based on the play content and feedback.
The Legendary Duck can be seen on PV, and I'm also considering giving additional information and hints if we experience a major failure at the moment.
I'll be back as soon as possible.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2390021 Depot 2390021
