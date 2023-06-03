v0.4.153.2 ( June 03 - 2023 )
- Enemy units are now more focused and adjust their walk speed
- Vehicle movement tweaks
- Some item icon additions
- Fix for quest states
- New enemy type added to the ruins
- Some text changes
- New dungeon
