Dreadful River update for 3 June 2023

v0.4.153.2

v0.4.153.2 ( June 03 - 2023 )

  • Enemy units are now more focused and adjust their walk speed
  • Vehicle movement tweaks
  • Some item icon additions
  • Fix for quest states
  • New enemy type added to the ruins
  • Some text changes
  • New dungeon

