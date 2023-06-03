 Skip to content

Gjallarhorn update for 3 June 2023

Update 6/02/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11384817 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes
Uklangor now has a proper damage calculation when not listed as enemy #1
Corrected Haven Arena attendant dialog after chapter 3
Historian damaging AoE skills should now correctly damage any remaining living enemies

