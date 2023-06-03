Content Update

Thanks for all the feedback on PieClicker recently, hopefully this update will address as many issues as possible while adding plenty of content to the game! As usual, any bugs or extra requests can be made to the PieClicker community tab.

A feature I want to talk about for a second are "scenarios". These are events that can change the overall "story" of PieClicker and add some engagement. Here's an example, if you buy a Nuclear Pie Reactor there is a chance it has a meltdown, if this happens, you're prompted with choices. Since this is a very new feature I'd like feedback on it!

Without further ado, here is the changelog.

Removed secret settings achievement

Removed broken mod achievement

Added minimum window size for PieClicker

Added MOTD/Game tips on the main menu

Added new data merge system to smoothly copy save data to new update

Added additional number abbreviations

Added a new game modifier

Added a rocket ship upgrade

Added achievements for 50, 100, and 150 purchased (Chefs, Ovens, Flyers, and Rolling Pins only for now)

Added game scenarios

Updated Nuclear Pie Reactor cost

Updated game credits

Edit: I forgot to mention, I also added an achievement called "Blast Off" for when you get a rocket ship!