Patch Works # 1 / 1,000,000

Quickfix today

Made sure all file reads are actually open, so no more file not found/opened errors.

Fixed some button text rendering issues. (popped up related to old world saves)

Nothing entirely game breaking.

Because if you click "play world" as you created a new world

Then if you never crashed before atleast one autosave,

Then you could have just used the Recent World load button,

Which would have never thrown this error.

Anyways, please break my game more, and tell me about it. (actually)

Also have fun!