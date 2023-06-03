 Skip to content

DREAMLINED update for 3 June 2023

DREAMLINED Ver 1.04 Minor Update

A few small bugs have been fixed in this update:

  • Fixed the cursor to one single screen to avoid issues with dual-monitor setups
  • Fixed an issue with the static effect getting stuck during a scene transition

STREAMLINE YOUR GOALS, ACHIEVE YOUR DREAMS

