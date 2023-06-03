 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Astrovade update for 3 June 2023

Update v.1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11384753 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update v.1.0.1

The first minor update for Super Astrovade is now live. This is just a small update with some fixes and tweaks.

What Changed?

  • The tutorial was changed to be more helpful/useful for new players
  • Increased size of the thruster boost attack visual effect

What's Fixed?

  • The game will now pause if the controller is disconnected
  • Adjusting the music volume in options will now correctly adjust the volume of the currently playing music
  • On the main menu, the ESC button will now only exit the game if there are no other menu panels open
  • Leaderboard now correctly loads for new players
  • The hi-score offset now functions correctly for new players

Seeya in the void!
-Matt

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1710121 Depot 1710121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link