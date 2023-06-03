Update v.1.0.1
The first minor update for Super Astrovade is now live. This is just a small update with some fixes and tweaks.
What Changed?
- The tutorial was changed to be more helpful/useful for new players
- Increased size of the thruster boost attack visual effect
What's Fixed?
- The game will now pause if the controller is disconnected
- Adjusting the music volume in options will now correctly adjust the volume of the currently playing music
- On the main menu, the ESC button will now only exit the game if there are no other menu panels open
- Leaderboard now correctly loads for new players
- The hi-score offset now functions correctly for new players
Seeya in the void!
-Matt
