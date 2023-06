Share · View all patches · Build 11384750 · Last edited 3 June 2023 – 14:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Lobby

Maps will now automatically download when entering a multiplayer lobby.

Multiplayer lobby is now divided into 2 steps, locking in all map settings before opening the room up to public.

Terrain editor

Holding shift now speeds up paning and rotation of the reference image.

An option to scale the reference image uniformly has been added.

Reference image is no longer getting distorted when rotated.