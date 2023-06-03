The 2 player mode has arrived... Are you ready to race with the cars you want on 45 race tracks? Fight one-on-one. If you want, activate artificial intelligence and let 4 more cars be in the game. You can play on any map you want. Whether you fight for 1 round. Do a 20-round endurance challenge if you want. Control on a single keyboard is supported.
2.Player Control: It is done with wasd and 5123 keys. Various actions are available, such as Tab Shift Q E.
You can compete with 2 separate gamepads.
ForRace GT2D update for 3 June 2023
Co-Op Split Screen Race Now Avaible !
The 2 player mode has arrived... Are you ready to race with the cars you want on 45 race tracks? Fight one-on-one. If you want, activate artificial intelligence and let 4 more cars be in the game. You can play on any map you want. Whether you fight for 1 round. Do a 20-round endurance challenge if you want. Control on a single keyboard is supported.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update