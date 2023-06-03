v1.1.4 Build Notes

This patch introduces the Opening and blocking systems.
Openings are a form of status effect that will make certain other abilities more effective when they are active. In the case of Off Balance, it will increase the effectiveness of knockbacks and knockdowns.
Blocking will absorb a portion of incoming damage, at the expense of 10% of the power cost of this. This is not a good trade off in early levels, because enemy damage is very low, and there is a minimum of a 1 power cost when it absorbs. It is much more effective against higher damage enemies, though. And has a chance to create an Off Balance opening when successful.
- Holding the shift key will now enter into block mode. It will cancel if you move or attack. While active, it will absorb up to 50% of the next incoming attack. That absorption will come at the cost of 10% of your power in relation to the incoming damage, rounded up. Meaning if you took 30 points of damage, it would absorb 15 points of damage, but cost you two additional power to absorb that damage as 1.5 rounded up is 2. If you only had 1 power and couldn't cover that, it would absorb 10 points of damage, as that is all that you could cover, and you would take 20 points of damage, instead of 15.
- Added a new Off-Balance status effect. Successfully blocking an opponents attacks at close range now has a chance to create a short Off balance debuff. This debuff will increase the effectiveness of knockdowns and knockbacks on that target while active. We will be adding more of these types of openings in the future.
- Off-Balance currently increases the potency of the following player abilities: Shield Smash, Leaping Strike, Spinning Strike, Ward, and Overpower.
- Added a new Vulnerable status effect. This will be triggered by attacks that stun, mesmerize, or knockdown targets, leaving them vulnerable. They will increase the potency of attacks against the target while in this state.
- The following player abilities can now create Vulnerable openings: Overpower, Hold Undead, Sleep, and Sanctifying Shock. Vulnerabilities can also be created by some enemy abilities.
- Code optimizations to be able to better cache some server side code.
- Reduced the distance that spiders will attempt to use the leap attack from.
- You can now unslot abilities by using ALT+Left Click on the action bar icon. This was previously SHIFT+Left Click. But has been changed to make it easier to switch between blocking and attacking.
- Increased the duration of the scenario tip in the Hideout.
- Increased the radius of the Shield Smash ablity (Guardian/Warrior).
Changed files in this update