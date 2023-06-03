v1.1.4 Build Notes

This patch introduces the Opening and blocking systems.

Openings are a form of status effect that will make certain other abilities more effective when they are active. In the case of Off Balance, it will increase the effectiveness of knockbacks and knockdowns.

Blocking will absorb a portion of incoming damage, at the expense of 10% of the power cost of this. This is not a good trade off in early levels, because enemy damage is very low, and there is a minimum of a 1 power cost when it absorbs. It is much more effective against higher damage enemies, though. And has a chance to create an Off Balance opening when successful.