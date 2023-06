-New: You can rip up picture books to get the individual images.

-Change: Picture books and pictures no longer have any chance of stacking.

(they need unique slot in inventory)

-New: Added Picture Display Walls to Guilds/Homes.

These will let you hang your pictures you collect.

-Change/Fix: O2 requirement is now removed while you are locked in a prison.

-Fix: Player name was not editable.