Vitamins update for 3 June 2023

0.9.3 patch

Build 11384476

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fix

Fixed an issue that cause Shiori have an incorrect headPos value range.

All previous prefix saves of Shiori will be automatically corrected for this problem.

