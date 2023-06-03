0.9.3 patch

Bug Fix
Fixed an issue that cause Shiori have an incorrect headPos value range.
All previous prefix saves of Shiori will be automatically corrected for this problem.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed an issue that cause Shiori have an incorrect headPos value range.
All previous prefix saves of Shiori will be automatically corrected for this problem.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update