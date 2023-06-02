Reported bugs fixed!

Big Thing:

Removed the Vulkan graphics API. For some reason it always caused a lot of stutters and glitches. It wasn't supposed to be on there but the final build added it. DirectX 12 and 11 are there, it will default to one automatically, if you don't have 12 it will go to 11.

Smaller Things:

Fixed Master Volume not working.

Fixed Background Volume not saving.

Fixed Windowed Toggle to display correctly.

Fixed that weird light that bled through the ceiling on the backyard door. This only affected DirectX 11 and Vulkan

Also added a gnome firework to Firework Simulator:

