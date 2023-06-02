 Skip to content

Forest Grove Playtest update for 2 June 2023

Updates for v0.9.106

2 June 2023

Hello there,

This latest update includes the following:

  • Fixed Inspector's incorrect badge number showing up in the house;
  • Fixed depth of field value not showing correctly in settings;
  • Remove left/right hand actions from control mapping;
  • Fixed misspelling the last name;
  • Fixed localization issue with controller disconnected screen;
  • Fixed credits scrolling direction;
  • Fixed remapping null error;
  • Updated credits;
  • Fixed localization settings drop down not working properly;
  • Added console quality options to localization file;
  • Updated localization text for mouse/controller;
  • Fixed password text not fitting text field;
  • Fixed achievement for text messages;
  • Fixed phone messages not saving multiple times when changing languages;
  • Fixed button icon resolutions;

Thanks,

Larry

