Updates for v0.9.106

Hello there,
This latest update includes the following:
- Fixed Inspector's incorrect badge number showing up in the house;
- Fixed depth of field value not showing correctly in settings;
- Remove left/right hand actions from control mapping;
- Fixed misspelling the last name;
- Fixed localization issue with controller disconnected screen;
- Fixed credits scrolling direction;
- Fixed remapping null error;
- Updated credits;
- Fixed localization settings drop down not working properly;
- Added console quality options to localization file;
- Updated localization text for mouse/controller;
- Fixed password text not fitting text field;
- Fixed achievement for text messages;
- Fixed phone messages not saving multiple times when changing languages;
- Fixed button icon resolutions;
Thanks,
Larry
Changed files in this update