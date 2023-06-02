 Skip to content

Empire Chronicles update for 2 June 2023

Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.549) - Minor Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.549) - Minor Update

  • Ward Crystals changed from destroying the next 3 encounters to: the next 3 encounters will receive 3x normal damage.
  • Bug Fix: One of the chests in Stonecrow woods was unreachable. Now fixed.

